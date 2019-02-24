Marvel TV Head Pens Letter to Fans Following Final Netflix Cancellations

Marvel Television president Jeph Loeb has a message for fans following Netflix‘s cancellation of all Marvel series on the streaming service.

Netflix gave the official word on canceling The Punisher and Jessica Jones today. With Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage already canceled, that brings the Marvel-Netflix era to a close.

Loeb reflects on the era in a letter to fan posted to Marvel.com:

“It had never been done before.

Four separate television series, each with different super-talented showrunners, writers, directors, cast and crew, coming out months apart and then…

…they would meet in a single event series all set in the heart of New York City.

We called them The Defenders.

And together we were thrilled by stories of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and even the Punisher joined in!

They said it couldn’t be done.

But Marvel assembled amazing teams to write, produce, direct, edit, and score 13 seasons and 148 one-hour episodes.

Take a moment and go online and look at the dazzling list of actors, writers, directors, and musicians who graced us with the very best of their craft.

We loved each and every minute of it.

And we did it all for you — the fans — who cheered for us around the world and made all the hard work worth it.

So, Thank You!

On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn’t be more proud or more grateful to our audience.

Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that.

As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’

To be continued…!

– Jeph Loeb and all of us at Marvel Television”

The letter ends on a hopeful note, echoing previous comments and speculation that the Defenders could return to action on Hulu or Disney+ once the two-year freeze on their return is over.

When all is said and done, Marvel will have produced five ongoing show and one miniseries for Netflix. Daredevil and Jessica Jones each ran for three seasons. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher (a spinoff of Daredevil) each ran for two seasons. The Defenders united the original four Marvel series for a single season crossover event.

What do you think of Jeph Loeb’s letter to fans? Let us know in the comments!