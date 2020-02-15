WandaVision Star Teases the “Out-There” and “Very Different” Marvel Show

WandaVision is going to be a different kind of Marvel Cinematic Universe story. That much was clear from the Disney+ super bowl trailer. Randall Park, who is returning as Johnny Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp, has a stronger term to describe it. “It is an out-there show,” Park said during a BUILD Series interview in October. “I’m reprising my role as Jimmy Woo that I played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I’m going to Atlanta tomorrow to do a table read with some of the cast. I can’t say too much, but it is an amazing show and it’s very different.”

Park also discussed what it was like to play a character in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. “It’s surreal because I grew up collecting comic books,” Park said. “And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean that was pretty surreal.”

He also notes that he was eager to extend his stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they’re at I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.’ And then like a week later they were like, ‘Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’”

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. It also stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. The series will debut on Disney+ in December 2020.

