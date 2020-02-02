Super Bowl 2020: WandaVision First Look Revealed in Disney+ Trailer

This year's Super Bowl commercials have given viewers plenty to talk about, between the weirdly-entertaining advertisements and the epic new teasers for movies and TV shows. The Disney+ streaming service had a particularly noteworthy presence at the event, while providing a new look at their original content for the next year. In and amongst all of that was a first look at WandaVision, one of the first Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The brief clip featured its two stars in various sitcom settings -- including a brief look at Wanda's comic-accurate costume.

(Photo: Disney+)

As the name suggests, the series will chronicle the newest adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), in a series that is set to blend a 1950s sitcom and a modern-day adventure. The series will also see Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park returning as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris playing an adult Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as a currently-unknown character.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Feige explained earlier this month.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

What do you think of this first look at WandaVision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2020, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

