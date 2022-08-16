Modeling Marvel's Halloween Specials After the Universal Monsters Is the Right Move to Make

Somewhere out there, amongst all the bits that make up the storage space on some server in Burbank lies Marvel's upcoming Halloween special. Even though the House of Ideas has yet to confirm the live-action special, composer-turned-filmmaker Michael Giacchino previously confirmed with ComicBook.com he helmed the special, shot earlier this year. Other than that, the Kevin Feige-led studio has been silent on the project.

When word of the special first surfaced, it was said to be a Werewolf by Night project, starring Gael Garcia Bernal said to be playing the eponymous shape-shifting horror character. Since then, sights have shifted significantly and the project has been relabeled as an untitled Halloween project, a move that could set up additional specials in the future under the same brand name.

Horror has long had a place in comics, even when it comes to Marvel with titles from Crypt of Shadows to Where Monsters Dwell, Beware!, Journey Into Mystery, and beyond. Coincidentally enough, Marvel Comics announced just last month it's bringing back the Crypt of Shadows name for a special one-shot comic this October, right around the time a special would debut on Disney+.

Now, some whispers in the usual online scooper circles suggest the anthology may go the classic black-and-white route for the upcoming special—and it's probably one of the best decisions Marvel could make for the property.

With Marvel Studios largely focused on making projects for wide audiences, horror has never really been in the spotlight for the studio. That's why an annual Halloween special makes the most sense. It briefly satisfies the palette of those looking for scarier Marvel tales while allowing Marvel to avoid do horror at length.

Furthermore, the studio should take it even further and model the anthology after the Universal Monsters and other similar horror titles from yesteryear. Providing the inspiration for countless classics throughout the years, the black-and-white tales using practical effects were low-cost outings with relatively quick turnaround times. They're largely low-scale pictures the entire family can enjoy.

Beyond that, however, is the fact a black and white project is something Marvel Studios has never done. It's yet another entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that stands out from the rest, a little taste that will go along way for a studio that traditionally avoids dabbling in horror.

