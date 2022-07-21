Did Marvel Just Reveal the Title to the Werewolf by Night Holiday Special?

Tuesday, Marvel announced an upcoming one-shot titled Crypt of Shadows, featuring characters that are staples of all things Marvel Horror. As you might expect, the book is slated for release this October, right around the time most anticipate seeing Disney+ release the yet-to-be-named Werewolf by Night Halloween Special. The question practically asks itself at this point, but we'll pose it anyway — could Marvel's Halloween Special also be titled Crypt of Shadows?

Crypt has been a title Marvel has used in its publishing efforts since 1972, becoming a staple of its early Bronze Age horror efforts. It's especially beneficial to Marvel Studios because the main comic series happened to be an anthology, which some suspect the Halloween Special will end up being for the Kevin Feige-led outfit with each years featuring a different bunch of characters.

Furthermore, the new Crypt of Shadows features a handful of characters expected to appear in the live-action special, including Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing.

Little has been revealed about the special including its name, obviously, though composer Michael Giacchino confirmed with ComicBook.com last month he would, in fact, be stepping into the director's chair for the project. Giacchino has previously directed short films, but this will be his Marvel directorial debut.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino said. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

