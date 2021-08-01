Marvel’s Kevin Feige Helped Pick MCU Stories to Twist for Animated Series What If...?

✖

What If…? gets going on Disney+ very soon and Marvel’s Kevin Feige had a hand in picking the stories. The series has been anticipated by fans of the MCU because of the wild concepts that animation allows them to explore. Disney put out a press brief about the show and there were some interesting details inside. One of the small inclusions was the Marvel Studios boss being a part of the decision-making process for the individual episodes. A big strength of the MCU over all this time is that fans are familiar with all of these characters. You can craft all kinds of side stories banking on that relationship with the audience. Feige's previous comments about character-focused movies seem to guide this entire enterprise on Disney+. So, it would make a measure of sense for the head honcho to be in the weeds with the rest of the creative team.

A multiverse of infinite possibilities awaits. ❤️ this tweet to receive reminders when new episodes of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf become available every Wednesday starting August 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mpZUVbKXXn — What If...? (@whatifofficial) July 28, 2021

“We looked at the big moments of the MCU and thought about ways to twist them—that’s where we started,” head writer AC Bradley says. “We came up with 30 loglines and pitched them to Kevin Feige. He picked 25 of them. That was big, because we knew we were on the right track. But then we had to narrow it down more, and eventually found our season.”

“That gave us a broader brush to paint with, so to speak,” director Bryan Andrews adds. “It's an immediate in to a massive audience, many of whom aren’t familiar with the comics, but just loved the movies.”

What If…? will feature Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11th.

