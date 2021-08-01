Marvel's What If...? Confirms the Return of Major Avengers Villains

✖

Marvel's What If...? will be released in a matter of days, introducing fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to some of the franchise's most interesting storytelling yet. The animated show is a first for Marvel Studios and takes viewers on a trip across the multiverse as characters step into different roles. Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will become Captain Carter while STar-Lord is played by the late Chadwick Boseman instead of Chris Pratt. Marvel Studios managed to bring back most MCU talent to date, including the four voice actors behind one of the world's most prominent villains — the Black Order.

Confirmed by a cast breakdown Disney released late Friday night, the same actors who played Proxima Midnight and Ebony Maw in both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War are returning to the MCU. Both Carrie Coon and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor were listed amongst those actors slated to return. Also of note, a handful of other actors were revealed to return despite no previous word they'd be back, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, and Kurt Russell, amongst others.

The show's full voice cast can be found below.

“What If… ?” features the voices of more than 50 MCU cast members who reprise their roles, including Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

