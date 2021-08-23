Marvel's What If...? Releases "Mind-Bending" New Promo

✖

Marvel's What If...? has released a mind-bending new promo trailer, which you can check out below! After just two episodes being released, Marvel's new Disney+ series is turning up the heat, selling fans who have yet to jump into it on exciting sizzle reel footage from the show's first two episodes - while teasing fans both established and new with looks at the universe-altering events of upcoming episodes. That includes yet another tantalizing teaser look at would seems to be the culminating event of of this What If...? series: a team of heroes collected from across the Multiverse!

After the first two episodes of What If...? it's now a bit clearer to see how the show is likely working up toward that "Guardians of the Multiverse" team-up that was leaked in early merchandising materials for the show. So far, we have Peggy Carter's "Captain Carter" super-soldier and T'Challa's version of Star-Lord as the two heroes (and likely leaders?) of the Guardians of the Multiverse squad - but more characters will be on the way in the coming weeks. Marvel fans already have some fan-favorite standout characters simply based on the marketing for What If...?, including Spider-Man in a Doctor Strange cape, and the entire reality where the Marvel Zombies are have overrun the world.

The makers of What If...? have been doing an exciting job redefining the stories and history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the show has dealt with remixing the events of the MCU Infinity Saga; however, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently revealed that What If...? season 2 will begin to delve into Phase 4's Marvel Multiverse Saga - and could even play a part in setting up its major event:

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige told Screen Rant. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

Feige also teased that in Phase 4 of the MCU, the term "Avenger" could take on a whole new meaning - one that could arguably include the characters of What If...?:

"I think post-Endgame and with Tony being off the board and Steve Rogers being off the board -- Sam Wilson is a new Cap, of course. But what does it mean to be an Avenger?" Feige said to CinemaBlend. "And is there a core team? And who's leading it, and who's financing it? That is very much an undercurrent that will, while not at the forefront of many of the current movies, is certainly a question that is lingering in the background."

Marvel's What If...? streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.