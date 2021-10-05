Party Thor Returns In Marvel’s What If? Season Finale Clip

Party Thor is back for the season finale of What If…? this week. Marvel posted some clips on Twitter and IGN has an even better look at the hero ahead of a massive episode. Fans had been guessing for a while that Thor’s variant would pop up for the giant battle with Ultron. “What If The Watcher Broke His Oath?” will see a bunch of the previous Avengers featured getting together to save the Multiverse. Strange Supreme returned at the tail end of last week’s adventure. So, you can imagine a bunch of the other subjects will be quick to follow. Party Thor, a dark version of the Sorcerer Supreme, Captain Carter, and Star Lord T’Challa have been fan-favorites over the course of this season. Having them all back in the saddle to take down Ultron just kinda makes sense. Check out the clip down below:

Party Thor gets dragged from Vegas to a multiversal showdown in this exclusive clip from the season finale of Marvel's What If…?@whatifofficial | @MarvelStudios | @chrishemsworth | @jfreewright pic.twitter.com/u5WogTOmbk — IGN (@IGN) October 5, 2021

EW managed to speak with A.C. Bradley and director Brian Andrews about the reinvention of Chris Hemsworth’s character.

“I love the Thor-Jane relationship and we wanted to play around with that part of the love story without the framework of tragedy,” Bradley said of the Avengers’ path through the MCU. “The story took root from a love of ’80s and ’90s rom-coms and party films. After so many serious episodes, what’s the most fun we could possibly have? And the answer to that is: Let Thor throw a party.”

“Some of the stuff has already been a little bit leaked because of merchandising, there’s like shirts that say ‘Party Thor!’ so it lets you know a certain degree of the attitude behind this episode,” director Bryan Andrews added before mentioning this entry was a, “complete 180 from the couple episodes that came before that were more serious, more dramatic, tragedy and shock. It’s going to be a really great palate cleanser from the stuff that came before and it will set you up for the stuff that will come after.”

“Anyone who has siblings knows that that relationship affects us greatly growing up,” Bradley continued. “So in the MCU, Thor grew up with Loki, literally the god of mischief, always running into trouble so Thor became the good prince, the good son. Without his brother dragging him into trouble Thor had to find it on his own and so he grew up a bit differently — still our lovable hero, but his interests are less about becoming king of Asgard, and more about becoming perhaps the party prince.”

