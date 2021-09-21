Marvel’s What If…? Episode 7 Reveals “Party Thor”

Marvel’s What If…? is bringing fans “Party Thor” in Episode 7. It’s been a wild ride with the Disney+ show so far and people have been enjoying the journey. However, the company just dropped a look at the upcoming episode and this is a dramatic departure from the previous couple of episodes. What If has seen some dour times during the run so far, but Party Thor is bringing some lighthearted adventures in Episode 7. Titled “What If Thor Was An Only Child,” the hour explores what the Prince of Asgard would have been like if Loki wasn’t there to sew mischief and keep his brother’s feet on the ground. EW managed to speak with head writer A.C. Bradley and director Brian Andrews about this trip into the multiverse with Jane Foster and Party Thor. It’s almost undeniable that a sibling relationship greatly alters your upbringing. For the beloved Avenger, fans have seen evidence of that firsthand in his movies.

What If… Thor was an Only Child? Discover the answer in a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf…?, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/x93oLv0Lob — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 21, 2021

“I love the Thor-Jane relationship and we wanted to play around with that part of the love story without the framework of tragedy,” Bradley told the outlet. “The story took root from a love of ’80s and ’90s rom-coms and party films. After so many serious episodes, what’s the most fun we could possibly have? And the answer to that is: Let Thor throw a party.”

“Some of the stuff has already been a little bit leaked because of merchandising, there’s like shirts that say ‘Party Thor!’ so it lets you know a certain degree of the attitude behind this episode,” director Bryan Andrews said before adding that the episode is a, “complete 180 from the couple episodes that came before that were more serious, more dramatic, tragedy and shock. It’s going to be a really great palate cleanser from the stuff that came before and it will set you up for the stuff that will come after.”

“Anyone who has siblings knows that that relationship affects us greatly growing up,” Bradley added. “So in the MCU, Thor grew up with Loki, literally the god of mischief, always running into trouble so Thor became the good prince, the good son. Without his brother dragging him into trouble Thor had to find it on his own and so he grew up a bit differently — still our lovable hero, but his interests are less about becoming king of Asgard, and more about becoming perhaps the party prince.”

