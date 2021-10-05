Marvel’s What If? Teaser Reveals Season Finale Title

Marvel has revealed the title to the Season 1 finale of What If…? Episode 9 of the Disney+ show will be called “What If The Watcher Broke His Oath?” A lot of fans were expecting this exact development as the season stretched onwards. (It did not help that the promotional material strongly hinted that a team up of these disparate Avengers was coming down the line.) Ultron Vision threw down with Uatu the Watcher in the last episode, and that has left Jeffrey Wright’s character with no choice but to seek the help of all those previous Marvel heroes including Strange Supreme. But, viewers might wonder if there are any other nasty effects of the observer becoming an active participant in the fracas that Ultron created. No matter what happens, fans are in for a wild ride as a group of extraordinary people assemble to help take down the villainous robot. Writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews broke it down with EW today.

“We will pop into and re-meet some of our heroes from the previous episodes, including the lovely Captain Carter [Hayley Atwell], Strange Supreme, Party Thor [Chris Hemsworth], and even Killmonger [Michael B. Jordan],” Bradley reveals. “Early on in the first season, like day one talking about it, there was this notion of we’re creating all these great heroes, but we only get to sit with them for 20 or 30 minutes. Wouldn’t it be great to see them again in the finale? And then once that decision was made, it liberated me to make the endings a little bit darker and bigger, knowing that we can give some sort of resolution in the finale.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a degree of resolution where it feels like all the stuff that’s been percolating across the episodes, the adventure that we bring you into for the ending, ends, to a certain degree,” Andrews says. “All these universes, when we’re done with our episode, those universes continue. It’s an ongoing cinematic universe; there is stuff that happens yet to come that maybe we will see and maybe we will not see. But we don’t necessarily want to have it all tied up in a perfect bow. There is a level of buttoning up with a certain degree of things that we get into with a certain storyline.”

How hype are you for What If‘s season finale? Let us know in the comments!