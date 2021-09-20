Marvel’s What If Writer: Party Thor Episode “Less Tragic” Than Doctor Strange Supreme

For those hoping to see Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth) down on his luck similar to Dr. Strange Supreme, you may not want to hold your breath. After Marvel unveiled the official character poster for the Asgardian on Monday, What If…? head writer AC Bradley teased a little snippet of what fans should expect for the show’s seventh episode this Wednesday. In short, it’s not going to be nearly as dark as the reality-shattering strange episode from earlier this month.

“I swear it’s slightly less tragic than Doctor Strange,” Bradley tweeted on Monday.

She made the comments while retweeting Marvel’s official unveiling of the poster.

I swear it's slightly less tragic than Doctor Strange. #WhatIf https://t.co/2pyaduY1sN — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) September 20, 2021

In addition to all four Thor movies and the Avengers team-ups, Hemsworth is one of the dozens of MCU stars returning to the animated series to lend their voices to their cartoon counterparts. If the actor gets his way, he’ll still be attached to the role for years to come in some shape, way, or form.

“Are you crazy ?! I’m not going into any retirement period,” Hemsworth told Elle Man last September. “Thor is way too young for that. I’m only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production,” the actor added. “I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant.”

The first six episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.

