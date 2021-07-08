Marvel's What If..? Official Poster Released

✖

Marvel has revealed the official poster for the What If...? animated series on Disney+, right on the heels of the trailer's release. The visuals on this poster will certainly have Marvel Cinematic Universe fans buzzing! As you can see below, the What If...? poster features alternate universe versions of popular MCU heroes, including T'Challa as Star-Lord; Spider-Man wearing Doctor Strange's cape; Gamora as the Mad Titan (instead of Thanos); Peggy Carter's Captain America, Steve Rogers' Iron Man, and even the infamous Marvel Zombies! The poster makes it clear that all of these alternate timelines and events are being observed by the eyes of one key cosmic figure: The Watcher!

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The new What If...? poster confirms that the series will premiere on Disney+ starting on August 11th. That's perfect timing as fans will have gone just about a month without new Marvel Cinematic Universe content. The Loki Disney+ series is about to end just as Black Widow starts its theatrical run. What If...? will then fill the void until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in September.

What If...? is the MCU adaptation of the classic Marvel Comics anthology series. The premise is that The Watcher (the cosmic being(s) who watches the various realities of the Marvel Universe) shares stories from across the multiverse, wherein the origin and/or stories of various heroes and villains play out in vastly different ways than the traditional canon. It was a self-contained place for comic book creative teams to run wild with concepts and ideas that would never fit into the main canon of Marvel Comics; now it seems to be our first introduction to the newly-expanded Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

What If...? will feature voice work by actual stars of the franchise - including the late Chadwick Boseman in some final performances as... Star-Lord. As you can see below, the list of MCU actors featured in the What If...? animated series includes:

Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11th.