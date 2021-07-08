Marvel's What If...? Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

With the Loki finale set for next week, and Black Widow finally arriving in theaters this weekend, Marvel fans are gearing up for the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. That happens to be What If...?, an animated anthology series that features scenarios from alternate realities, such as Peggy Carter getting the super soldier serum or T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. We have known about the series for quite a while now, but the debut of the trailer on Thursday has revealed a ton of new footage, as well as the official premiere date.

Marvel's What If...? will make its debut on Disney+ on August 11th, meaning that the gap between Marvel Studios shows is only about a month long. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If...?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

AC Bradley, one of the writers for Marvel's What If...?, spoke with Discussing Film earlier this year and said that the series will feature characters from all 23 MCU movies.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," Bradley said. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

