Marvel Fans Wondering if Captain Carter Fought Shuma Gorath in What If...?
The MCU's first foray into the realm of animation has arrived, as Wednesday morning brought the series premiere of Marvel's What If...? to Disney+. The debut episode is all about Peggy Carter taking the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Carter and helping take down Hydra in World War II. While the episode is mostly straight-forward, there is a supernatural element in its third act that has fans believing a major Marvel monster has made its way to the MCU, albeit in an alternate reality.
As teased in the trailer, Captain Carter has a run-in with some sort of tentacled alien creature, though we'll save the specifics of the encounter to avoid any spoilers. Plenty of fans are convinced that the creature is actually Shuma Gorath, the villainous monster that is rumored to be the antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
There's no confirmation as to whether or not the creature in What If...? is Shuma Gorath, but there's plenty of evidence to support it. Not only does it have the right look, but it also makes sense in the context of the greater MCU, with Doctor Strange 2 arriving early next year.
Regardless, Marvel fans took to Twitter to theorize about the alien's identity, and what it could mean going forward.
Obvious?
#WhatIf Spoilers— val (@rivccan) August 11, 2021
Could It Be?
What If…? Ep 1 Spoilers.— The One Above All (@Spectacular_PVR) August 11, 2021
9/10
So its likely that she'll be in DS2 this looks like Shuma Gorath 9/10 episode ❣️ #WhatIf #CaptainCarter— rayven she/her (@scarletstrangee) August 11, 2021
Getting My Hopes Up
Me getting my hopes up for Shuma Gorath's MCU debut after I saw green tentacles come out of a portal— James Degnan (@JamesDegnan12) August 11, 2021
Right??
So the octopus creature thing in #WhatIf was Shuma Gorath right??— 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐊𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@eternalwhitman) August 11, 2021
Theories
About the first episode of What If:
If you thought those green tentacles were Shuma-Gorath, but disbelieved after seeing a mouth with teeth and thought "It's not Shuma-Gorath, he has no teeth, just a big eye", don't worry, your/our theories may still be right. That is why: pic.twitter.com/2I1RdyzMk2— 🟢 Nightmare's bitch (@godof_magic) August 11, 2021
Had To Be
#WhatIf SPOILERS— That's the way... (@Maahi_Veh) August 11, 2021
Put Money On It
I would put money on the #WhatIfMarvel Squid thing being Shuma Gorath, and that would be the perfect way to show a live action Captain Carter in MoM— white trash (@toothless_daddy) August 11, 2021
Multiverse of Madness
#WhatIf Potential Spoilers
I'm betting any money that the final scene of Captain Carter will be set AFTER Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that wherever her and Shuma Gorath went will be somewhere that Strange and that stumble across in the film. pic.twitter.com/wBSiWTnb5f— connor in the multiverse of madness ❤️💫 (@whoronomy) August 11, 2021
On The Case
trying to figure out if that squid was Shuma-Gorath— the bad guy (@thescarletprint) August 11, 2021