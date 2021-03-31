Marvel Wolverine One:12 Deluxe Steel Box Edition Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toyz has launched the Wolverine Deluxe Steel Box Edition in their One:12 Collective line, and they threw a ton of exciting accessories in the release. There's a defeated light-up Sentinel base (with removable eyeball), a whopping eight head portraits, effects pieces and more.

This is a truly fantastic set from Mezco, and if you agree, get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $155 with free shipping while you can. The release date is set for November. A complete breakdown of the accessories can be found below along with a gallery of images.

One:12 Collective Wolverine Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Eight (8) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of clawed fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of clawed posing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of bone clawed fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)

One (1) posing hand (L)

One (1) pointing hand (R)

Costume:

X-Men issued suit

Shoulder armor

Wrist gauntlets

Combat gloves

Belt with interchangeable buckle (removable)

Belt with X-Men insignia

Knee-high boots with shin guards

Accessories:

One (1) defeated Sentinel base with removable eyeball

One (1) pulled-down mask

Five (5) slash FX (fits onto claw hands)

One (1) small slash FX

One (1) small strike slash FX

One (1) medium strike slash FX

One (1) long slash FX

One (1) “X” slash FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Keep in mind tht Mezco recently released the Snyder Cut Justice League Deluxe Steel Boxed Set which includes figures of Batman, Superman, and The Flash. You can check out all of the details about that release right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.