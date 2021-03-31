Marvel Wolverine One:12 Deluxe Steel Box Edition Figure Pre-Orders are Live
Mezco Toyz has launched the Wolverine Deluxe Steel Box Edition in their One:12 Collective line, and they threw a ton of exciting accessories in the release. There's a defeated light-up Sentinel base (with removable eyeball), a whopping eight head portraits, effects pieces and more.
This is a truly fantastic set from Mezco, and if you agree, get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $155 with free shipping while you can. The release date is set for November. A complete breakdown of the accessories can be found below along with a gallery of images.
One:12 Collective Wolverine Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Eight (8) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Twelve (12) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of clawed fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of clawed posing hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of bone clawed fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)
- One (1) posing hand (L)
- One (1) pointing hand (R)
Costume:
- X-Men issued suit
- Shoulder armor
- Wrist gauntlets
- Combat gloves
- Belt with interchangeable buckle (removable)
- Belt with X-Men insignia
- Knee-high boots with shin guards
Accessories:
- One (1) defeated Sentinel base with removable eyeball
- One (1) pulled-down mask
- Five (5) slash FX (fits onto claw hands)
- One (1) small slash FX
- One (1) small strike slash FX
- One (1) medium strike slash FX
- One (1) long slash FX
- One (1) “X” slash FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Keep in mind tht Mezco recently released the Snyder Cut Justice League Deluxe Steel Boxed Set which includes figures of Batman, Superman, and The Flash. You can check out all of the details about that release right here.
