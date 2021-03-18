Zack Snyder's Justice League: One:12 Deluxe Figure Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has launched the Snyder Cut Justice League Deluxe Steel Boxed Set, which collects One:12 Collective figures of Batman, Superman, and The Flash. You can pre-order the set here at Entertainment Earth for $260 with free shipping in the US and a release date set for February 2022 (you won't be charged until it ships).

Fans of Mezco's high-end One:12 figures were probably sold on it right away, but for everyone else an extensive breakdown of the features and accessories for each figure can be found below. As you'll see, the set is loaded with fancy costume elements and accessories.

Batman:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) gun holding hand (R)

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands (L & R)

Cowl (affixed to head portraits)

Leather-like cape with integrated posing wire

Batsuit with insignia

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Knee-high boots

Three (3) Batarangs

One (1) Parademon rifle

One (1) grapping gun

One (1) grappling closed hook

One (1) grappling open hook

One (1) grappling hook with posing wire

Three (3) disc grenades

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Superman:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of flying hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)

Fitted body suit with ‘House of El’ family crest

Cape with integrated posing wire

Mid-calf boots

One (1) Mother Box with light-up function

One (1) heat vision blast FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Flash:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 15cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands including

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of running hands (L & R)

One (1) pointing hand (R)

Fitted protection suit with integrated soft goods

Lightning bolt insignia

Five (5) Speed Force lightning FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Note that McFarlane Toys has also released a collection of figures based on Zack Snyder's Justice League. A breakdown of those figures can be found here.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

