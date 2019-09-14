Kevin Feige Reveals Cut Iron Man Post-Credits Scene That Mentions Mutants

Kevin Feige confirmou o lançamento de um boxset da “Saga do Infinito” para este ano, com cenas alternativas/deletadas exclusivas. E uma delas já foi compartilhada! É uma versão alternativa da cena pós-créditos de Iron Man, onde Nick Fury cita os mutantes e a aranha radioativa. pic.twitter.com/YQ7b6S8JWl — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) September 14, 2019

Following the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, it’s a matter of time before the X-Men and other mutants appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A cut version of the post-credits scene from 2008’s Iron Man reveals Marvel Studios may have planned for that eventuality for a decade. The Saturn Awards honored Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during last night’s 45th annual awards ceremony. Feige appeared at the ceremony via a pre-shot video presentation. In the presentation, he spoke about the upcoming Infinity Saga box set, which will include some material locked in Marvel’s “vault” until now. He says, “We pulled some things out of that vault that we said, ‘We’ll never show to anybody. Put it away.’ We’re bringing them out. We’re putting them on this disc. And I’m about to show you a deleted scene that has never been seen by anyone before right now.”

He then showed one such scene. The scene is an alternate cut off the post-credits scene from the original Iron Man. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) steps out of the shadows to address Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). He says, “As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites, and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat, who doesn’t play well with others, who wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

The bit about the “gamma incidents” is a lead into the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, The Incredible Hulk. The mention of “radioactive bug bites” is a reference to Spider-Man. Marvel Studios wouldn’t be able to use Spider-Man until years later when Disney and Sony Pictures struck a deal to work together on the Spider-Man movies franchise. The “assorted mutants” is a reference to the X-Men family of characters. The X-Men movies were at 20th Century Fox when Iron Man was shot. One has to wonder what the motivation to shoot this version of the scene was at the time.

