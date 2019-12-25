Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as X-Men Villain Mr. Sinister

The X-Men movies are in a holding pattern following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. That doesn’t mean Marvel fans can’t do some fantasy-casting in the meantime. One popular X-Men villain that hasn’t appeared in a movie yet is Mister Sinister, aka Nathaniel Essex. In the comics, the mad geneticist who has long been obsessed with mutant DNA now sits on the Quiet Council of Krakoa. He’s also sporting a new beard. The change in look reminded artist BossLogic of Keanu Reeves. As he tends to do, BossLogic took the thought to its logical conclusion by creating a rendering of what Keanu Reeves could look like in the role. Take a look below.

While making Reeves into Mister Sinister is pure fantasy casting, we do know that he’s had discussions with Marvel Studios about playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in July. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before the beard and the sale of Fox to Disney, it was Breakin Bad star Bryan Cranston being thought of in the Mister Sinister role. Cranston himself did some of the fantasy-casting. “Actually, that was the character, I’ll admit, Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about,” Cranston said in 2018. “I guess it’s a selfish standpoint. I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before. I don’t want to be compared like ‘well, his Commissioner Gordon was yada yada yada.’ I don’t want to do that. I want to take something that hasn’t been done.”

Bearded Mr. Sinister gives me Keanu vibes, so I did a quick rework 😀 pic.twitter.com/TMOJMKNJUx — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 25, 2019

While the introduction of the X-Men and mutants into the Marvel Universe is probably years away, Feige has said he’s very excited t have the characters in Marvel Studios’ stable.”The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said earlier this year. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.