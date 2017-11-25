‘Agents Of SHIELD’: Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker Tease New Creatures, Lost In Space

There’s no mission that’s too tough for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to tackle, which is something they’ll prove in the upcoming season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. When speaking with ComicBook.com about what to expect from the upcoming season, stars Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker confirmed the incorporation of cosmic elements in the series changes the playing field completely.

“It just allows, I think, everything to be new and different,” Henstridge said of the new directions this upcoming season will go. “The show is just aesthetically very different, and I think the characters, we see them in crisis, so they all react differently.”

“The show’s really reinvented itself and it will be the biggest switch in style that the show’s ever done,” co-star De Caestecker echoed.

Not only will the upcoming season look different and cover new topics, Henstridge also teased that the series will explore a new genre with its season premiere.

“It’s so scary. Be careful when you watch the first episode, because it’s jumpy,” Henstridge shared.

This wasn’t the first time ComicBook.com learned how massive the upcoming season would be, having recently spoken to Marvel‘s Head of TV Jeph Loeb, who teased what fans should expect in the Season 5 premiere, which is also the series’ 100th episode.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb shared. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

According to the premiere’s official synopsis, “Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come, when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its highly anticipated fifth season with a special two-hour premiere.”

The official synopsis might not confirm what the threats are that the Agents must face, but promotional footage of the upcoming season have teased the otherworldly threat of the Kree, possibly opening the door for even more alien threats to terrorize the planet.

We’ll find out more when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, December 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.