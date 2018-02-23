Watch ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Cast Surprise Fans Of The Show

The upcoming Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD midseason premiere will mark the 100th episode of the series, a landmark accomplishment for the Marvel’s The Avengers spinoff. Some fans recently confessed their love for the series at a Marvel event, only to be surprised by many of their favorite cast members from the show.

While fans are clearly thrilled with the series’ return, the upcoming episode teases some dire fates for the beloved Agents.

The synopsis of the episode, titled “The Real Deal,” reads, “In the milestone 100th episode, Coulson finally reveals the mysterious deal he made with Ghost Rider, which will impact everyone on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.”

The deal, of course, is the one made between Coulson and Ghost Rider to obtain supernatural abilities to defeat a life model decoy.

Executive producer Jeph Loeb promised to ComicBook.com that SHIELD‘s landmark episode would be one for the record books.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb told ComicBook.com. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

Another big question among fans is, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands, will the Avengers ever discover that Coulson is still alive?

“It is an ever-present theme,” Gregg shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s really touching to me how much the fans stay obsessed with the idea of when the Avengers are going to learn Coulson’s alive. It’s something that…I don’t know, I find that so touching! I think the Avengers have moved on, they’re busy.

“But also I think it’s a great credit to the show and the characters and the actors who brought these characters to life and to our production team,” Gregg added. “To Mark Kolpack’s visual effects and to the great writing of our writers, Jed [Whedon], Mo [Tancharoen] and Jeff [Bell], because I think there’s a growing number of people who kind of feel like this feels like a part of that bigger world and they want to see the various worlds – whether it’s the incredible Netflix world of New York, they just want at some point feel that this is one big story, which I still believe it is. And you know, when the time is right, who knows?”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on March 9th.

Which of the show’s cast members would you most like to meet? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Marvel Entertainment]