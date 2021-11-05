Marvel’s Eternals: Jack Kirby’s Family Releases Statement on Film Announcement (Exclusive)

✖

In just over a year, The Eternals will be introduced a live-action property for the first time ever. One of the most unique properties available in the entire Marvel stable, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the film would go "full Jack Kirby" when he first announced the movie at San Diego Comic-Con. In the moments following Comic-Con, we caught up with the Kirby family to see what it meant to see one of Jack's iconic creations come to life.

Jeremy Kirby, Jack's grandson, admits he was thrilled when he found out Marvel Studios would be adapting the comic run for a live-action film. Those feelings were amplified when the family saw the cast and crew behind the movie on stage at Hall H this past weekend.

"I was absolutely thrilled when I heard the news that Marvel would be bringing my grandfather's Eternals to the big screen," Kirby tells us. "Seeing these creations brought to the forefront of pop culture, is a wonderful testament to my grandfather's creative talent and ability to introduce entire worlds of characters that continue to resonate with fans across the world. Kevin Feige is a true Kirby fan and the cast and crew of the movie are fantastic. Along with Ava's upcoming New Gods movie and a few others too early to mention, these amazing Jack Kirby creations from both Marvel and DC, should be gracing the big screen for years to come!"

After bouncing back between DC Comics, Kirby followed up his acclaimed New Gods series for DC with The Eternals — a 19-issue run he both wrote and drew. The series is noted for its strong, otherworldly cosmic tones that are unmistakably unique to Kirby.

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

