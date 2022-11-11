The Marvels: Brie Larson Confirms Captain Marvel Sequel Is Currently Filming

✖

It looks like yet another upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered production. With several movies and TV shows slated for release over the next couple of years, things are busy over at Marvel Studios as of late. Now The Marvels joins the production lineup, as the Captain Marvel sequel has officially started filming. Star Brie Larson, who first appeared as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, confirmed this week that she's on set and working on the movie.

During an interview for Sirius XM, Larson explained that she was getting up early to head to work, and that the sets for the new film are larger than life. You can check out a clip from the interview below.

"They're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. Lots of specialists," Larson said. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every singe day. Because they're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You'll see it when the movie comes out but for now it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

Larson is returning as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, but she won't be the only lead character this time around. She's being joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, whose mother was Carol's best friend, and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Parris debuted in WandaVision earlier this year and Vellani will lead a solo Ms. Marvel show on Disney+ before appearing in The Marvels.

Nia DaCosta, fresh off of directing Candyman for Universal, was tapped to direct The Marvels, with a screenplay from Megan McDonnell. No cast members outside of the three core stars have been announced just yet, but there is some speculation that Jude Law will reprise his role as Yon-Rogg.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.