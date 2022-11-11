The Marvels: New Report Could Hint at Surprising Cast Members for Captain Marvel Sequel

✖

Before too long, principal photography will begin on The Marvels, the second film in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel franchise. While we know Larson's Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are all going to appear, a recent listing could hint at the arrival of two other characters to the feature.

As pointed out by Murphy's Multiverse in a new feature, two assistants have been added to the film's listing on IMDb — the first being John Humber, someone who often serves as Jude Law's assistant while filming projects while the other is Samantha Jackson, an assistant for Shamier Anderson.

Law previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yon-Rogg, one of the primary antagonists of Captain Marvel. Since the character made it out of the movie alive, it's totally reasonable we'd see him again. After all, he was sent straight back to Hala to deal with the Supreme Intelligence.

We don't know who Anderson is playing — or if he's in the movie at all, since IMDb can be edited by anyone. If he is, however, one character most might quickly gravitate to would be Blue Marvel. Real name Adam Brashear, Blue Marvel has often had romantic relationships with Monica Rambeau in the Marvel source material and has been a favorite amongst many fans as a popular choice to bring into live-action sooner rather than later. Blue Marvel would, after all, fit perfectly in-line with The Marvels name re-branding.

Anderson's Hollywood star has been steadily rising. After landing a main role on SYFY's Wynonna Earp, Anderson was cast in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is currently filming. Should he actually be in The Marvels, he'd need to wrap up work on that before heading to London, where the majority of the Captain Marvel is being filmed. Luckily for him, the fourth John Wick feature is already filming abroad in France and Germany.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022.

