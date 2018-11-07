Marvel’s Kevin Feige on Actor’s Chemistry in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features a bevy of acting talent, and when Marvel goes to cast roles in their massive MCU they have to not only consider the movie they’re making but also how that talent will interact with their greater universe.

In Titan’s Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explains the casting process, which involves some consideration regarding chemistry with the actors from other films. They are all interconnected, after all, so everyone is bound to cross paths at some point, and those result in some truly one-of-a-kind moments.

“We always cast for the movie we’re making, but we also have an eye on the future,” Feige said. “So when we were casting Chris Pratt, we needed the best Star-Lord, but at the same time, we said, ‘We need somebody who one day might go toe to toe with Robert Downey Jr.’ On the very first day of Avengers: Infinity War there was Robert, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and it was pretty amazing! There have been a handful of times in our ten years here at Marvel Studios where we have had to just stop for a second and pinch ourselves. That was one of those moments.”

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be the newest addition to that collective, and we’ll get our best look at how she interacts with the rest of the Marvel heroes in Avengers 4.

