Marvel's Kevin Feige Compares Making MCU Movies to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy

Some Marvel fans may not realize this but Chief creative officer Kevin Feige has been working on Marvel movies long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While originally working as an assistant for producer Lauren Shuler Donner, Feige became an associate producer on early titles X-Men and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and would go on to be involved in all of the movies in the original trilogies for those films. Things have come full circle in a big way though as Feige is not only back to making Spider-Man movies but has also reunited with Raimi himself on one of their films, not to mention that some of Raimi's characters appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. So what's the difference on set twenty years later?

"It doesn't feel that different to me," Feige told Cinema Blend when asked. "I know the landscape is different, but being on the inside of it, I was there mainly watching and learning on those early Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. And I watched and learned from a group of people that were trying to exceed expectations, and trying to fulfill their own childhood dreams and the childhood dreams of fans of the characters. And that's what we've done on every single film and TV series since then. So in that regard, it's exactly the same."

Feige further noted that bringing Raimi back into the fold all these years later is a "dream come true" for him (the Evil Dead creator directed the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). He further revealed how seeing Raimi on set made him realize that he'd picked up a lot from watching him work on the original Spider-Man films.

He added, "That he's back behind the camera, and now in the cutting room working on a Doctor Strange movie, is a full circle dream come true."

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi previously told ComicBook.com. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.