Marvel’s Kevin Feige To Receive Stan Lee World Builder Award At 45th Annual Saturn Awards

Tonight on The Saturn Awards, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will become the first-ever recipient of the Stan Lee World Builder award, named for the legendary comic book writer and editor and “will be given annually to the creative force who has, over an extended period of time, created a world with multiple stories and characters that have amazed and engaged fans worldwide at the most galactic level.” In the case of Feige, obviously, he is winning the award for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which built up an elaborate continuity over 21 (mostly very good) movies, culminating in Avengers: Endgame, which earned 14 Saturn Awards nominations this year.

The Saturn Awards will be live-streamed for the first time ever this year. Actress and comedian Aisha Tyler will host the 45th annual awards show tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The show will be broadcast live in an exciting simulcast across one of the largest aggregations of genre media partners ever assembled, making the show available to over 100 million viewers. The partners include Cinedigm’s CONtv, Nerdist, the newly launched Pluto TV Sci-Fi Channel (Ch 661), Shout Factory TV, Twitch, one of YouTube’s top 50 channels WatchMojo.com, and the newly launched Official Saturn Awards YouTube Channel. The show will also be available via the Saturn Awards website www.SaturnAwards.com and iOS & Android app.

“I’m thrilled to be spending a night honoring the best in genre storytelling,” Tyler said when she was announced as host. “I’ve loved sci-fi and fantasy since I was a little girl, and it’s a blast to get to celebrate the brilliant minds and thrilling stories that shape our loftiest dreams and fuel our darkest nightmares.”

“As the safeguard of Stan’s iconic legacy, we’re thrilled to be associated with such an honorable award,” said Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment. “Kevin played a significant part in Stan’s life – he had a lot of admiration for him. I know he would be proud to know this has been awarded to Kevin and we look forward to celebrating with him!”

Filmmaker Jon Favreau will be honored with the Saturn Visionary Award. After establishing himself as a vital voice in modern cinema, Favreau has gone on to establish himself as a groundbreaking visual artist with his films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book and, most recently, the retelling of The Lion King.

Jeph Loeb, Executive Vice President and Head of Marvel Television, will be receiving the Dan Curtis Legacy Award, honoring fellow masters of genre TV and quality programming. Loeb has long been lauded for his work across multiple mediums including film, television and comic books.

The 2019 Saturn Awards will take place tonight at the historic Avalon Theater in Hollywood.