Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Will Connect to the MCU in Season 2

While the first season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu was a fairly standalone affair, it looks like the second installment is going to finally start showing off its connections to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this month, during a visit to the set of Runaways in Los Angeles, showrunners Josh Schwartz and Samantha Savage spoke to press about the upcoming second season of the series. When the topic of the MCU came up, the duo didn’t hesitate to announce that there was something on the way that Marvel fans would be incredibly excited about.

“We’ll have a reference, late in the season, that will probably be our first real breadcrumb that connects us to the MCU in some way,” Savage said.

Unfortunately, we won’t know exactly how big of a connection this will be until the new episodes are released on Dec. 21. It’s not likely that the “Snap” from Avengers: Infinity War will see half of the characters disappear. However, Runaways could go the route of sister series Cloak & Dagger. During its freshman season finale, the Freeform series referenced Roxxon’s competition with both Tony Stark and Danny Rand, connecting its big bad to the rest of the MCU.

In addition to the MCU connection, Runaways Season 2 will also contain more references and character appearances for readers of the comic to enjoy. When asked what could be added this season, Schwartz mentioned that the teenage heroes would find their base from the comic books, and that a few popular characters would be joining the roster.

“Sure, well here we are at the hostel. You notice we have our bat cave so that’s awesome,” he said. “There’s some characters who appear in the book who will be appearing this season in the show and we’re very excited about, which I assume we cannot talk about at all.”

“They’re really popular, exciting characters,” added Savage.

The first season of Marvel’s Runaways is currently streaming on Hulu. All 13 episodes of Season 2 will debut on the streaming site on Dec. 21.