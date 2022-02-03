Marvel’s Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Teases Young Nick Fury for Disney+ Series

There’s a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to look forward to, and one of the projects we’re most excited about is currently in production. Secret Invasion is being filmed in the UK and some new franchise stars have already been spotted on set, including Game of Thrones alum, Emilia Clarke. There have also been set photos floating around of Samuel L. Jackson, who is returning to play Nick Fury. However, Jackson also posts his own photos on Instagram, which feature little teases for the show. In his latest post, the actor hinted that the series could feature a younger Nick Fury, much like Captain Marvel.

“Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove! #SecretInvasion #justlikeridingabike,” Jackson wrote. You can check out his photo below:

While it appears Jackson is teasing a Fury flashback, this could also be a tease that a Skrull is posing as the character. In the upcoming show, Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

In addition to Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Clarke, Secret Invasion will also see the return of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The rest of the cast includes Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?’”

