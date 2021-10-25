Samuel L. Jackson Unleashes The Fury While Working On Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson has been playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the post-credits scene in 2008’s Iron Man, and thankfully, the star’s time in the franchise is far from over. The actor is going to be seen in both The Marvels and Secret Invasion, which he’s currently filming. The show is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year, and Jackson has been sharing a lot of fun t-shirt looks during his time on set. His latest look is another great tribute to his Marvel character with a shirt that reads, “Unleash the Fury.”

“Got real challenges this week, so I’m gonna cut loose! #secretinvasion #askaboutme #sometimesworkisthedopestplacetobe,” Jackson wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Jackson, the massive Secret Invasion ensemble features Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. In the series, Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?’”

As for The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel is being helmed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and will star Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

Secret Invasion does not yet have a release date, but is expected to premiere sometime next year. The Marvels is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.