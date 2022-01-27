Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Takes the Spotlight as Nick Fury in New Set Photos

Secret Invasion is currently in production, and the upcoming Disney+ series is set to feature a star-studded cast of returning Marvel stars as well as franchise newcomers. Set photos keep being shared from the movie’s production in the U.K. ranging from the first look at Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke to the tease of explosive Marvel action and the bloody return of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The rest of the cast includes Ben Mendelsohn returning as Talos, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Of course, longtime MCU star Samuel L. Jackson is also returning as Nick Fury, and some new photos shared by Just Jared show the former director of SHIELD back in action.

“We have so many brand new “Secret Invasion” Marvel set photos featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Kingsley Ben-Adir,” Just Jared wrote on Twitter. You can check out some of the photos below:

We have so many brand new "Secret Invasion" Marvel set photos featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Kingsley Ben-Adir! https://t.co/RJMOsfDSf4 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 26, 2022

In Secret Invasion, Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?’”

