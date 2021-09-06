Marvel's Secret Invasion Reportedly Lands Lost in Space Production Designer

✖

In the coming weeks, Marvel's Secret Invasion is set to start shooting principal photography — and it looks like the show has landed its production designer. According to new online reports, Lost in Space designer Frank Walsh has boarded the project to help design the show's futuristic space-bound sets. In addition to the Netflix hit, Walsh has also spent time on Carnival Row, Inception, and Game of Thrones, amongst others.

The news was first reported by The Ronin, which also suggests to production will film select scenes in Scotland in addition to the vast majority of photography that will take place in and around London. The site also said Sylvaine Dufaux (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will serve as the show's director of photography.

Marvel's primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for the Kevin Feige-led outfit.

"I’m currently working on a show for Disney+ called Secret Invasion, about which I can say very little," Schwartz recently told The Direct during the Shang-Chi press tour. "And then I’m also developing a feature that will be a few years down the line, about which I can say literally nothing."

“I think like you said, like all of our adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it," Schwartz said of Secret Invasion. "I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

The massive Secret Invasion ensemble includes Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

Secret Invasion has yet to set a release date on Disney+. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.