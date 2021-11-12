Marvel’s Spider-Man: Freshman Year Announced for Disney+

Disney+ Day has brought a surprising array of updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially around what live-action and animated series will arrive on the platform in the months to come. In addition to already-announced projects, Marvel Studios announced a brand-new venture — an animated series titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The series is expected to follow Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s early years before becoming the web slinger we all know and love. It is unclear at this point if Tom Holland will reprise his role, or if the part will be played by Hudson Thames, who voiced the character in What If…? earlier this year.

Freshman Year marks the latest animated Spider-Man adventure for Marvel Studios, after Peter factored pretty prominently into the zombies episode of What If…? Season 1.

“Well, we can’t talk too much about what may or may not be happening in Season 2,” What If…? director Bryan Andrews explained to ComicBook.com. “But we do love Spider-Man, so who knows what may happen in the future. But yeah, we dig all that stuff, so it’s just a question of if we’re able to do enough shows or enough seasons, who knows what we’ll get. We’ll definitely be able to — hopefully, at that point — either revisit characters or revisit characters in a way that we’ve are familiar with and then spin them even something else differently. You know what I mean? But when it comes to Season 2, we can’t say anything about that stuff.”

“I think I did ask that early on. I was like, ‘Can we just touch Spider-Man?’” What If…? head writer AC Bradley shared back in August. “And they went, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’re going to figure it out. Just tell the best story you can, and we’ll cross that bridge.’ That was kind of the mandate across the board with Marvel: As long as you’re not doing something that we’re doing in the movies, go have fun and we’ll figure it out.”

Of course, the announcement of Freshman Year arrives just a little over a month before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highly-anticipated live-action film starring Holland’s Peter Parker. The film will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

