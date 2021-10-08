What If…? Director Addresses Possibility of More Spider-Man Stories

Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…? came to a close this week, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are using its finale as an opportunity to look back on their favorite moments and characters. One of the most buzzed-about episodes of the season was definitely “What If… Zombies!?”, which combined the existing Marvel Zombies comic lore with a ragtag group of MCU characters. The series’ take on Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) definitely stood out in that episode, both for interesting canon reasons and for the way his characterization was handled. While speaking with ComicBook.com shortly after the What If…? season finale, director Bryan Andrews hinted that future stories involving Spider-Man aren’t out of the realm of possibility, but that the cast and crew can’t yet say whether or not they’ll arrive in the already-greenlit Season 2.

“Well, we can’t talk too much about what may or may not be happening in Season 2,” Andrews explained. “But we do love Spider-Man, so who knows what may happen in the future. But yeah, we dig all that stuff, so it’s just a question of if we’re able to do enough shows or enough seasons, who knows what we’ll get. We’ll definitely be able to — hopefully, at that point — either revisit characters or revisit characters in a way that we’ve are familiar with and then spin them even something else differently. You know what I mean? But when it comes to Season 2, we can’t say anything about that stuff.”

Given the lore that Spider-Man has already surrounded himself within in the MCU — and the ways that lore is expected to grow in Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year — fans of the wall-crawler will surely imagine what it would be like for What If…? to touch on any of that in future episodes. As head writer AC Bradley revealed during an interview earlier this year, factoring Spider-Man into the series was an interesting but positive situation, given the currently deal between Sony and Marvel Studios regarding how the character is portrayed onscreen.

“I think I did ask that early on. I was like, ‘Can we just touch Spider-Man?’” Bradley shared back in August. “And they went, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’re going to figure it out. Just tell the best story you can, and we’ll cross that bridge.’ That was kind of the mandate across the board with Marvel: As long as you’re not doing something that we’re doing in the movies, go have fun and we’ll figure it out.”

Season 1 of What If…? is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.