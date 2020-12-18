Marvel's Thunderbolts: These MCU Villains Could Form The Team

Marvel unveiled a large number of new projects on the recent Disney Investor Call, focusing not only on the world of television with the upcoming shows hitting Disney+ but movies as well, but there is one group of characters that the MCU has yet to touch upon in the Thunderbolts! With a number of villains in place to help put together this iconic team of antagonists, we break down which of these threats that have already been introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe could count as Thunderbolts! Which Marvel characters, new or old, would you like to see as a part of a Thunderbolts team introduced within the Cinematic Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MCU!

Abomination With the recent news that Emil Blonsky would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Disney+ series of She-Hulk, originally being introduced in the second MCU movie of Incredible Hulk, the powerhouse would be a perfect addition to the Thunderbolts when they were brought into this universe. Considering his back story with Bruce Banner and his overall strength, he certainly would amplify the threat of the Thunderbolts when all was said and done! prevnext

Loki (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Loki's upcoming series shows that the God of Mischief is bouncing through time, attempting to trick targets while pulling off some insane heists, and his intellect and cunning would work well as an addition to the Thunderbolts. With fans clamoring for more of Tom Hiddleston's character following his last appearance in Avengers Endgame, this would act as a great "sequel" to his appearance in his titular series and pitting him against the heroes once again would definitely be familiar for the son of Odin! prevnext

General Thunderbolt Ross General Thunderbolt Ross has been a constant shadow over the heroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his introduction in the Incredible Hulk, eventually being the main supporter of the Sokovia Accords during Captain America: Civil War. While he could be the brains behind the Thunderbolts, he could also be the brawn if the MCU was able to change him into the Red Hulk, his super powered form that has become a big part of the comic book universe! prevnext

Ghost (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Ghost originally appeared in the second film featuring Scott Lang in the main role with Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she was one of the lucky villains to survive a movie! With Ghost being a long time member of the Thunderbolts in the comics, this take on the apparition like villain would fit right in with a team of villains as their sneakiest member considering the powers she has at her disposal! prevnext

Crossbones (Photo: Marvel Studios) Crossbones might have died in the opening minutes of Captain America: Civil War, but when has a little thing like death stopped characters from the MCU from hitting the spotlight? Played by Frank Grillo and taking on a far closer appearance to his comic book counterpart in his last appearance, making him a part of the Thunderbolts team would be the perfect place to re-introduce the character to fans! prevnext

Red Skull (Photo: Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Well he has to do something now that the Soul Stone is no longer an issue in the MCU! With the curse on the Red Skull perhaps being lifted following the events of Avengers Endgame, the Thunderbolts might work as a good landing point for the villain of Captain America who was originally thought dead following the events of The First Avenger! prevnext