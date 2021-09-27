Marvel’s What If…? Delayed Episode Is “Pure Comedy”

At one point, Marvel’s What If…? was set to have 10 episodes during its debut season. Because of the pandemic and the associated delayed timelines, however, the 10th episode got bumped to the show’s second season and What If…? shifted to a nine-episode first season release schedule.

That delayed episode might have been one of the funniest of the season, according to showrunner AC Bradley. Speaking to Deadline’s Hero Nation, the writer said the delayed episode was a comedy in the vein of the Party Thor episode that aired September 22nd.

“We did have another comedy episode in the season… more in the pure comedy vein… which is the one that has been pushed to season 2 due to COVID production issues…,” the writer told the podcast.

Comedy is something both Bradley and director Bryan Andrews leaned in heavily if the talent allowed it.

“We push that comedy,” What If…? director Bryan Andrews previously said of Hemsworth’s animated return. It does take place in the timeframe roughly of what we think of as Thor so there are some other characters that we do get to see from that movie — Jane Foster makes an appearance as well as Darcy and Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings did such a fantastic job.”

The filmmaker concluded, “I get a sense that maybe there’s a little bit of actual Chris in ‘Party Thor’ which might be one reason why he gravitated towards it so easily and had so much fun with it.”

