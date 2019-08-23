Marvel’s What If…? Disney+ Series D23 Footage Includes Captain Carter, Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios gave a closer look at the upcoming Marvel’s What If…? series scheduled to release on the Disney+ streaming service in 2021 during the D23 convention on Friday.

Here’s a footage description from ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, who was on-site at D23 for the presentation:

“The footage sees Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and several key MCU momnents. Jeffrey Wright narrates how time is a [river] of endless possibilities. In animated form, Captain America goes in to get his super soldier transformation but the room explodes. Star-Lord is someone else. Bucky and Cap fight on a train — because Cap is a Marvel zombie. Peggy Carter gets the super soldier treatment. She is Captain Britain. She stops a car with the shield and flips it over her. THe Watcher is shown. Comic-loke panels make-up the What If…? logo with images from episodes.”

Several photos of the presentation quickly made their way online, with one particular image showing Haley Atwell’s Agent Peggy Carter Character in her Captain Carter uniform.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.