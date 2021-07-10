Marvel What If? Fans Freaking Out Over Vision As Ultron With Infinity Stones

Vision can't catch a break. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released another trailer for Marvel's What If...? and in it, the Mind Stone is ripped from the android's head — again. Furthermore, the House of Ideas turned around and released the first official poster for the show, revealing Vision's complete look for the series, a move that quickly worried most fans of the character.

You see, in the poster, Vision is encased in what appears to be an Ultron body or armor. On top of that, the armor is embedded with all six Infinity Stones, suggesting Vision will be involved in an episode where Ultron succeeds at his plans in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Suffice to say, fans of the character are pretty worried about his well-being as What If...? aims to launch within the next month. And the cherry on top of it all, it's still unclear if Paul Bettany will be the one to voice the character in the animated series. While the vast majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe talent is returning to voice the same roles in animated forms, actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Benicio del Toro opted to open their roles for other actors in the animated series.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is seeing.