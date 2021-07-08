What If: Marvel Studios Finds New Actors for Iron Man, Steve Rogers, and More

✖

In a matter of weeks, Disney+'s What If...? series will feature a voice cast that's more expansive than the one to appear in Avengers: Endgame. While the vast majority of live-action actors are returning to voice their animated counterparts, some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not be involved. After Marvel Studios released the trailer and first poster for the series on Thursday, reports began circling suggesting the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Benicio Del Toro will not be back to voice their respective characters.

The report comes from Variety, which suggests the four aforementioned characters, while they'll all appear in the series, will be voiced by someone else. It's unclear as of now who will be voicing Iron Man/Tony Stark, Captain America/Steve Rogers, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and the Collector as of yet. In addition to the quad, both Doctor Strange and Howard the Duck are also said to be voiced by someone else in Marvel Studios' upcoming animated series. Benedict Cumberbatch and Seth Green previously played the roles in the MCU, with Cumberbatch most recently filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Those confirmed to return, in alphabetical order, include Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.