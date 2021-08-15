Marvel's What If...? Retcons Major Agents of SHIELD Plot

✖

Loki ripped the multiverse open, and Marvel's What If...? is taking fans on a trip to the various worlds in the multiverse. In the timeline visited during What If...? Episode 1, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) managed to take the Super Soldier Serum instead of of Steve Rogers. This turned her into Captain Carter, leaving her and the Howling Commandos to take down HYDRA. In fact, the episode may have even retconned a major plot of ABC's Agents of SHIELD, raising even more questions over the show's continuity.

In the What If...? premiere, we see Red Skull (Ross Marquand) wanting to use the Tesseract to bring interdimensional being to this timeline. According to them, the tentacled beast would give them unfathomable power and in turn, HYDRA would rule the world. We eventually see part of this as its tentacles come out of a portal, leaving Captain Carter to dispatch of it and save all of humanity.

Interestingly enough, the beast looks just like the insignia on the HYDRA logo. Previously, Marvel Television explained the logo away with the introduction of the Inhuman Hive. Throughout generations, HYDRA worshipped Hive and because of his tentacled-head look, the radical group crafted their logo to look similar to the character.

No Marvel executives (Kevin Feige included) have confirmed whether or not Marvel Television's shows are in the same continuity as the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe. As recently as June, however, Loki head writer Michael Waldron seemingly suggested the shows reside in the multiverse.

"No, look, that is one other tendril of the multiverse, perhaps," Waldron told Fandom. "I think just seeing mention of Coulson again, the very fact that it raises those questions, is exciting."

