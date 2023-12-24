Marvel's What If: New Episode Is the MCU's Die Hard

The second season of Marvel's What If… ? Is finally here with Disney+ dropping one episode at a time for nine straight days and with Sunday being Christmas Eve, that means just one thing: a holiday episode. The episode, titled "What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" Is one fans have been looking forward to thanks to various teases and posters that promised the return of a fan-favorite Marvel villain as well as an official Avengers Tower holiday party playlist, but now that the episode is actually here, there's something else for Marvel fans to get excited about. As it turns out, the episode gives Marvel its own take on Die Hard.

Warning: spoilers for "What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" Beyond this point.

From the jump, the episode is a clever Die Hard homage with Happy and his intern Darcy dealing with a problem at Avengers Tower while the Avengers are having a nice holiday time. That issue? Justin Hammer is looking to ruin Tony Stark's Christmas — but Tony isn't even there. As in any story, there are a series of things that go awry and Happy, much like Bruce Willis' John McClain, finds himself having to save Avengers Tower and Christmas. Throughout the episode there are plenty of small homages — namely the moment when Hammer and his goons break into the party and take everyone hostage. We even get a resolution that is right out of Die Hard with Hammer falling out the window, Hans Gruber-stye, though he's rescued by Happy because what kind of holiday story would it be if Happy wasn't also a certified badass but also the good guy we've always known him to be? Given that, for many, Die Hard is a go-to holiday classic, What If..? Giving it a Marvel spin makes for a perfect holiday-themed episode and surely one fans will keep coming back to.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.