Ronald McDonald Thor Cosplayer Puts a ‘Ragnarok’ Spin on New Costume

Thor: Ragnarok provided a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like it had the same effect on one fan-favorite cosplayer.

McThor Cosplay, who has been dressing as a mashup of the God of Thunder and Ronald McDonald for several years, recently shared a photo of his Ragnarok-inspired update. You can check out several photos of the cosplay from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, alongside various other “McVengers”, below.

Of course, there is a bit of added sweetness to McThor’s Ragnarok-themed update, as the original cosplay was actually a very small Easter egg within the film. But even without that, the cosplay is pretty wonderful, and certainly fits the sort of fun energy that Ragnarok brought to the MCU.

“Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and [Taika Waititi] said, ‘So am I.’” Hemsworth said in an interview last year. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it.”

But even with Thor – and his fans – having a bit more an upbeat sensibility, it sounds like Thor’s post-Ragnarok actions should be examined a bit more closely.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge. Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor will return in Avengers 4, which is set to debut in theaters on May 3, 2019.