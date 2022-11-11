MCU Makes City Debut in New Black Panther 2 Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. The latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer brought fans back to Wakanda, showcasing how the Vibranium-riddled nation is coping with the loss of King T'Challa, while also diving into the depths of Talocan, the underwater kingdom ruled by Namor the Submariner. While actor Tenoch Huerta claims Namor is not a villain, his intentions appear hostile to those on the surface as his Talocanians seem bent on wreaking havoc to the land above. That destruction is showcased with an attack on a military-esque base in the ocean as well as in a fiery highway car chase.

While the Talocanians crawling up the the ocean base is evidence that Namor plays a part in that siege, it's unclear if he is responsible for the emblazoned road late in the trailer. Even though that car chase is only a brief couple of frames, it signifies something greater for the MCU.

This car chase is the MCU's first scene set in the streets of Boston, one of the few major metropolitan cities that the franchise had yet to venture to up until now. While no characters are visible in the footage, set photos indicate that both Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye will be present.

saw this scene shot last august: pic.twitter.com/1xUZnPfi3t — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) October 3, 2022

Beyond that, Boston is the home to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the university that Riri Williams (Ironheart) attends in the comics. The first Wakanda Forever trailer showed Dominique Thorne's Riri and Shuri being friendly in a Wakandan lab, but this chase might hint that their relationship starts off tense.

Boston has been mentioned in numerous Marvel Studios films, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Iron Man 2. The 617 got its biggest spotlight last December in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ set their sights on MIT for college.

"New school, new town, I can [be] Spider-Man there," Parker said. "I mean, they have crime in Boston, right?"

Captain America: Civil War also gives a small spotlight to Boston, as Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark gives an alumni presentation in an MIT lecture hall before awarding students in attendance with scholarships. While that scene likely takes place on MIT's campus, Civil War never leaves that one interior setting.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th.