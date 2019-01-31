Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Alleged Hit And Run Ski Crash

In the lead up to her next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow could end up finding herself embroiled in a civil trial. According to a recent report by CBS, Paltrow has been sued for a hit and run incident while on a ski trip in Utah a few years ago.

Terry Sanderson — the plaintiff in the lawsuit — accuses Paltrow of bumping into him, subsequently causing injuries in an accident at a ski resort on February 26th, 2016. The alleged accident took place at a Park City, Utah ski resort resulting in a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries. Sanderson says that Paltrow was skiing “too fast for her ability and was distracted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paltrow got up, turned and skiied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying the snow, seriously injured,” the suit says. “These defendants realized and/or should have realized that ‘hitting and running’ away after Paltrow struck and injured [Sanderson,] leaving him alone and later denying or covering up the fact that Paltrow caused the crash would distress [Sanderson] and cause him illness and bodily harm.”

The incident in question took place at Deer Valley Resort, who are also listed as a defendant on the suit. According to Sanderson and his legal team, a worker at Deer Valley allegedly filed a false incident report in an attempt to protect Paltrow from any damages that could arise.

In the wake of the suit entering the news cycle, Paltrow released a statement through her lifestyle brand Goop.

“This lawsuit is completely without merit,” the actor’s statement reads. “Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.”

Paltrow’s one of the longest-tenured actors a part of Marvel Studios’ MCU, first appearing alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man in 2008. It could end being the biggest year for the actress and her time in the MCU as she’s rumored to finally be picking up her comic-accurate Rescue mantle during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Do you think Pepper Potts/Rescue will be the one to rescue Tony Stark from space? If not her, who? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.