Midnight Suns Recruits Wolverine, Blade, and More for New Marvel Series

While Marvel's Midnight Suns are about to appear in an upcoming video game, they're also starring in a new Marvel Comics miniseries later this year. Midnight Suns is a new five-issue miniseries from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria that brings together an unlikely team of mystical defenders from across the Marvel Universe. Joining the ranks of the Midnight Suns are Wolverine, Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider), Magik, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy breakout star Zoe Laveau. Together they will have to work together to face off against a dangerous new threat.

"As a fan of the original MIDNIGHT SONS, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe," Sacks said. "We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell...so to speak."

"Seeing the first issue pages come in, I can also say artist Luigi Zagaria's art is going to cast a spell over readers," Sacks said of his collaborator. "It's just stunning work. He's at the top of his game."

The original Midnight Sons was a team of supernatural defenders created by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert in 1992's Ghost Rider #31. Their membership included the likes of Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, Morbius, Hellstrom, Werewolf by Night, and Doctor Strange. Marvel's Midnight Suns video game was announced last year and comes from Firaxis Games. Along with featuring several mystical heroes, there are also familiar characters such as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America that get mystical upgrades to fight Lilith.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 9/14

A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up! But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns' list?