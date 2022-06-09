Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Confirms More Fallen Heroes, New Looks

✖

Marvel's Midnight Suns got a new trailer on Thursday during Summer Game Fest, and though it didn't offer a fresh look at gameplay and was instead a cinematic trailer, we did get a better look at some of the characters that'll be in the game. Those include a cast of heroes who take on some fresh looks for the new Marvel game as well as some more characters who have "Fallen" and will serve as antagonists in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

The trailer above opens with a new look at Venom, a character who's sometimes good and sometimes bad depending on how he's feeling at the time, but in this game, he'll apparently be on the side of the Fallen. We see Lilith, the Mother of Demons who serves as the main antagonist in the game, corrupting Venom to turn him over to her side.

But as one could imagine, Venom himself isn't the only hero who's been converted to Lilith's side for however long he'll remain there until he's inevitably saved by those still standing. Towards the end of the trailer, we get to see Lilith with a cast of more Fallen heroes which looked different yet still recognizable for those who know them well.

In case you got to the end and weren't quite sure who was on Lilith's side, a press release from 2K following the reveal confirmed who we're looking at. Those are Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk with the latter being one shown most prominently with a new horned appearance.

Though Marvel's Midnight Suns has all these heroes to play alongside, players will actually be playing as a new character themselves. That person is "The Hunter" and can be customized to match players' playstyles and preferences.

"We're thrilled to invite players into the darker, supernatural side of Marvel," Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director at Marvel Games said in a press release. "In Marvel's Midnight Suns, our friends at Firaxis and 2K have created an incredibly unique and totally authentic Marvel experience that fans can leap into this October."

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be out on October 7th following the release date reveal also shared during Summer Game Fest.