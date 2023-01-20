Miles Morales Venom and Carnage Symbiote Suit Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

The 2021 Dark Ages series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Iban Coello featured some radical changes for Marvel heroes, with Miles Morales Spider-Man as a Venom and Carnage hybrid being among the most notable. Miles' symbiote suit certainly looked awesome, and Funko captured it with their latest Pop figure exclusive.

The Venom and Carnage Miles Morales Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99. That link will score you free domestic shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% off discount on all in-stock merch – something that will come in super handy if you haven't already picked out your favorite Funko Pops from Funko Fair 2023.

If you are unfamiliar, the Dark Ages series plunges Marvel heroes into a world without electricity, which has an impact far beyond the inability to see what stupid things people are posting on social media:

"I'm excited to team up with the brilliant Iban Coello on one of the most epic stories I've ever been involved in," Taylor said in a statement around the time of the release. "Marvel's Dark Ages is a story unlike any we've told before. And it all begins with the shocking revelation of what the Watcher has been watching for. A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. And for once, the heroes who have saved the planet time and again find themselves almost completely powerless in the face of it. X-Men and Avengers will assemble. Spider-people and the Fantastic Four will come together. Heroes for Hire will fight alongside Champions. But none of it will be enough. The lights are about to go out...forever."

You can catch up with the Dark Ages series here on Amazon. You can catch up with all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: