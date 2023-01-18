Funko's Massive Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene Pop Series Adds Black Panther

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures. It all started with Vision and Hawkeye, and now Black Panther has been added to the lineup as part of the releases for Funko Fair 2023.

As with the previous Marvel Build-A-Scene collections, the Captain America: Civil War lineup will be exclusive to Amazon. Pre-orders for the Black Panther Funko Pop are live here on Amazon for $14.99. The Hawkeye Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon now for $13.99. The Vision Pop is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $12.99. Note that a base is involved with these figures, so it seems as though you are going to need a huge amount of space (and cash) to display this series properly when it is finally completed.

As for the rest of the Funko Pops in the collection, we expect to see Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, and War Machine rounding out the list of 12. Honestly, Captain America: Civil War feels like a Marvel film that's too old for Funko to go this big on, but expect rolling sell outs of certain figures anyway.

Fast forward to 2022, and Marvel fans are looking forward to Anthony Mackie's first time headlining a film as Captain America. Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Who Is Starring in Captain America: New World Order?

The movie is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Solider's Malcolm Spellman and directed by Julius Onah. In addition to Mackie, was announced at D23 Expo that Carl Lumbly is back as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez is back as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, and Tim Blake Nelson is back as The Leader from The Incredible Hulk.