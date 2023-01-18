Huge Demon Slayer Funko Pop Wave Drops at Funko Fair 2023

The huge Funko Fair 2023 event is kicking off with a bang thanks to a wave of new Funko Pops in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lineup. This is the first major Pop drop based on the popular anime since the initial wave launched during the 2021 Funkoween event, and it comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting the Season 3 premiere late this year. While you wait for the new season of Demon Slayer, you'll be able to revisit Season 1 and Season 2 on Netflix beginning on January 21st. You can also get your pre-order in for the Funko Fair Pop figures and Pop Keychains.

The entire collection of Funko Fair Demon Slayer Pops can be found below. Exclusives are expected to drop today and will be added if/when they go live, so make sure to check back in. Keep in mind that the Entertainment Earth links will automatically give you free US shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on all in-stock items.

Note that Funko Fair 2023 will take place on January 18th, January 25th, and February 1st this year with new Funko Pop drops happening throughout each day. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Funko Fair 2023 master list.

In other Demon Slayer Funko Pop news, Funko opened up pre-orders for a Tanjuro Kamado Funko Pop earlier this month that just happens to be a coveted AAA Anime exclusive. It features Tanjiro in his Sun Breathing style Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God). Details include a detailed outfit, blindfold and wooden blade.

Hinokami Kagura replicates the effects of sunlight. High damage paired with the move's unpredictable nature makes it extremely effective against demons. The design paired with the AAA Anime exclusivity means that this Tanjuro Funko Pop will likely be extra popular. You can secure one for yourself here at Entertainment Earth where it is priced at $19.99, and keep in mind that shopping through the ComicBook.com exclusive links in this article will automatically add free US shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on all in-stock items. That having been said, Entertainment Earth also has the Demon Slayer Giyu Tomioka AAA Anime Exclusive in stock for $19.99.

"From the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and anime series, comes this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjuro Kamado Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive. Tanjuro is shown in his Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God) from the Sun Breathing technique. This enigmatic technique was passed down to his son, Tanjiro Kamado, and utilized in his fight against Upper Six demons Daki and Gyutaro. Tanjuro features dark brown garb adorned with golden and crimson flames. His face is obscured by a large blindfold, and he's holding his wooden blade."

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's third season will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. After Tanjiro and the others were first hit by the first member of the Upper Ranks, things are only going to get tougher from then on. They will be fighting against demons that are much tougher than anything they have faced before, and will need to keep their wits about them if they want to make it out alive.

They will be helped out by the returning Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, who will be joining the fight for the first real time in the anime, and with the anime not having a concrete release date for this Spring just yet, it's only a matter of time before we get to see how all of the fights in the Swordsmith Village arc go down.