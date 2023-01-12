Spider-Man: No Way Home Matt Murdock Funko Pop and Daredevil Backpack Drop As Exclusives

Is today Daredevil Day? We won't be seeing Daredevil: Born Again until 2024, so it might be an unofficial holiday over at Entertainment Earth, where a Funko Pop based on Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home has just dropped alongside a Loungefly Daredevil cosplay backpack. Both are exclusives, and can be pre-ordered via this ComicBook.com exclusive link, which will get you free US shipping on orders $39+ along with a 10% discount on all in-stock items.

The Matt Murdock Funko Pop features Daredevil in lawyer mode, but it would be just a guy in a suit and cool glasses without the addition of the "We Believe Mysterio" brick that he miraculously snatched out of the air in his cameo scene. The backpack features a classic Marvel Comics Daredevil mask and logo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Matt Murdock with Brick Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($13.99)

Daredevil Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($69.99)

On a related note, Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop figures that are based on some of the spoilery elements of the film launched back in November. Previous releases in the No Way Home lineup include various Tom Holland Spider-Man suits, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange, MJ, and Ned along with a AAA Anime exclusive unmasked Black Suit Spider-Man. Now we're getting into Green Goblin, Electro, Doc Ock, and Spider-Man Pop figures of the versions played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. There's even an 8-pack Walmart exclusive that includes LIzard and Sandman.

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop collection is making up for lost time in terms of sheer size, but we've organized everything so you don't have to. You'll find a breakdown of the wave below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 during the month of January 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop Exclusives

Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop Common Figures

Garfield recently spoke with GQ UK about suiting up as Spider-Man again in No Way Home. The actor clearly had a lot of fun reprising the role, largely because of the bond he built with Holland and Maguire.

"I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies," Garfield told GQ. "The pressure was off me. It was all on Tom's shoulders. Like, it's his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible."

"Y'know, between the three of us, I was like, Oh s---, this is going to be interesting," he continued. "You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot."